In the coming days, Larry is set to continue northwestward and maintain strength through the midweek before starting to gradually weaken. Most track forecasts suggest that the center will stay east of Bermuda, which would probably limit impacts to some gusty showers, rough seas and rip currents. But both because the storm is large and the track could shift west, the Hurricane Center cautions that there is “a risk of strong winds, heavy rainfall, and coastal flooding.”