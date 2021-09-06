Meanwhile, a disturbance in the southern Gulf of Mexico has low chances to develop this week, but may bring some heavy rain to the Florida Gulf Coast later this week.
The much tamer state of the tropical Atlantic comes as we approach the climatological, or historical, peak of hurricane season, which usually is centered on September 15. But it’s no time to relax as we’re not even halfway done with the season.
Hurricane Larry
On Monday, the Hurricane Center estimated Larry had maximum winds around 120 mph as it headed to the northwest 10 mph. The tempest was exhibiting an unusual signature on satellite, appearing with a large but ragged eye. The Hurricane Center noted some small vortexes “were rotating within the eye, which is typically observed in strong hurricanes.”
Larry’s intensity estimate is derived from satellite data, and also by an instrument called a scatterometer. Scatterometers beam radiation to the ocean surface and use information from the returned signal to ascertain how rough the sea state is, offering insight about the strength of the winds.
Since Larry’s eye is enormous, its radius of maximum winds is also large. The Hurricane Center estimated hurricane-force winds extended 70 miles from the center while tropical-storm-force winds reached out 175 miles.
In the coming days, Larry is set to continue northwestward and maintain strength through the midweek before starting to gradually weaken. Most track forecasts suggest the center will stay east of Bermuda, which would probably limit impacts to some gusty showers, rough seas and rip currents. But, both because the storm is large and the track could shift west, the Hurricane Center cautions there is “a risk of strong winds, heavy rainfall, and coastal flooding.”
The storm is, meanwhile, anticipated to generate “significant swells” for the East Coast of the U.S. and Canada. “These swells will likely cause life-threatening surf and rip current conditions, and beachgoers and other interests along these coasts are urged to follow the guidance of lifeguards and local officials this week,” the Hurricane Center wrote.
There is an nonzero chance that tropical moisture streaming westward ahead of Larry and pooling along a cold front hung up near the coast could result in a swath of heavy rainfall through extreme southeastern New England, including Connecticut, Rhode Island and Cape Cod, as well as Downeast Maine, by late in the week.
This type of setup is known as a PRE, or “predecessor rain event.” Such events are difficult to predict given the combined tropical and mid-latitude elements that must interact to make it happen and the odds of one occurring are higher over Nova Scotia and especially Newfoundland by Friday or Saturday.
When Larry obtained maximum sustained winds of 125 mph (the winds have since slipped 5 mph) Saturday, it became the third hurricane this year with winds at least that high, joining hurricanes Grace and ida. It marked only the 4th time on record on record that the Atlantic has seen three storms with winds this strong so early in hurricane season, according to Phil Klotzbach, a hurricane expert at Colorado State University.
Elsewhere in the tropics
Meanwhile, meteorologists are also monitoring an area in the Gulf of Mexico, where a small lobe of spin at the tail of a cold front could acquire some tropical characteristics by late week.
The fledgling system won’t have much time to get organized before moving inland over the southeastern United States, but it could bring pockets of heavy rainfall from the Florida Panhandle to South Carolina late week.
Farther ahead in time, sinking air over the Atlantic resulting from a passing “convectively-coupled Kelvin wave,” or a large overturning circulation that meanders about the tropics, should suppress tropical development for a week or two. That’s not to say that named storms can’t develop — it’s just that they have an extra obstacle to work against.
Models are already indicating the Gulf of Mexico will have to be carefully monitored as we approach the middle of the month.
While hurricane season on paper ends on November 30, the atmosphere doesn’t own a calendar, nor care particularly about doing things by the books. Last year featured a record thirty named storms in the Atlantic, including back-to-back Category 4 monsters that lashed the same communities in Honduras and Nicaragua barely two weeks apart.