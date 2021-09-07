The winds near the Dixie and the Caldor fires have calmed in recent days, and a major disaster has been averted for South Lake Tahoe. Mandatory evacuations were lifted for the city this weekend. Last week, a combination of improved weather and a history of fuel thinning in the region allowed firefighters to keep the Caldor Fire out of the popular resort area.
However, the state must still weather the windy autumn months, which historically have set up the most dangerous fire scenarios for populated areas. Winds are likely to ramp up in the coming weeks.
Over the weekend, hot and dry conditions have fueled new wildfires in both Northern and Southern California, such as the Bridge Fire in Placer County on Sunday, which forced evacuations.
There have also been small but damaging fires. The Cache Fire, north of San Francisco, destroyed dozens of homes on Aug. 18. The Washington Fire on Aug. 26 quickly threatened the mountain towns of Sonora and Jamestown, west of Yosemite National Park, and destroyed 18 structures.
These smaller fires show that an ignition during high winds can quickly evolve into a volatile situation for nearby communities given extremely flammable vegetation this year, particularly in Northern California.
One hundred percent of the state remains in drought, with 88 percent of the state in extreme to exceptional drought, the two highest categories.
The U.S. Forest Service is concerned about wildfire conditions going into the fall and has taken the extraordinary step to preemptively close all national forests in the state through Sept. 17. The closure is intended to reduce the risk to the public while also limiting possible new fire ignitions.
“We hope to minimize the likelihood that visitors could become entrapped on National Forest System lands during emergency circumstances,” the forest service wrote in an announcement Aug. 30. “Due to state-wide conditions, any new fire starts have the potential for large and rapid fire growth with a high risk to life and property.”
Over Labor Day weekend in 2020, the explosive Creek Fire required campers in the Sierra National Forest to be rescued by military helicopter.
Winds will be a problem until rain arrives
Winds have caused significant issues on existing fires in Northern California since mid-August, which will be a concern until rain arrives or enough containment is reached to reduce threats to nearby communities.
Dips in the jet stream, or troughs, have brought southwesterly winds to the Caldor and Dixie fires in recent weeks.
“These strong troughs will continue to bring strong winds that will elevate the potential for new fires with extreme fire behavior and rapid spread rates, and exacerbate efforts to control the many large ongoing wildfires,” according to a monthly fire weather outlook for Northern California.
According to the latest long-term outlooks, there is a good chance of a warmer- and drier-than-normal autumn in California. Climate studies in California have shown that rains are arriving later in the season than they used to, autumns have become warmer and drier, and extreme autumn fire weather is on the rise — all linked to human-caused warming.
Moreover, autumn is the season for fierce offshore winds, in which dry air flows from inland areas toward the ocean when cold air settles into the Intermountain West. These winds, which blow from the east or northeast, have historically driven the most damaging and deadly fires on the West Coast, including the 2018 Camp Fire and the 2017 Tubbs Fire in Northern California, and the firestorms in the Pacific Northwest in early September 2020.
In preparation for easterly winds, firefighters on the Caldor Fire have worked to protect communities downwind of the west side of the fire.
“The containment lines there are so strong that we don’t have a concern of it being able to jump and head in a westerly direction,” said Kevin Brown, public information officer on the Caldor Fire. “Containment lines there are very well-established.”
As of Sunday, the National Interagency Fire Center (NIFC) reported 5,026,832 acres have burned nationwide — less than the 10-year average to date of 5,857,065 acres. Even though 90 percent of the West remains in drought and much of the region saw its hottest summer on record, an active southwest monsoon helped to slow what could have been a record western fire season. In fact, Arizona saw its second-wettest July, according to the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration. Associated heavy rain and cloud cover helped to ease fire conditions in other western states.
However, fire potential remains high in California and the Pacific Northwest, and in parts of Idaho, Wyoming, northwest Colorado, southern Montana, Minnesota and Hawaii in September.
The Evaporative Demand Drought Index can be a good proxy for fire danger and indicates water lost to the atmosphere from high temperatures, sunlight, wind and other factors. Dark red areas show extreme drying this summer in California, the Pacific Northwest, and across southern Canada and the northern-tier states in the United States.