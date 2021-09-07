As of Sunday, the NIFC reported 5,026,832 acres have burned nationwide — less than the 10-year average to date of 5,857,065 acres. Even though 90 percent of the West remains in drought and much of the region saw its hottest summer on record, an active southwest monsoon helped to slow what could have been a record western fire season. In fact, Arizona saw its second wettest July, according to the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration. Associated heavy rain and cloud cover helped to ease fire conditions in other western states.