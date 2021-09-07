Tomorrow (Wednesday): Our warmest day of the week also brings scattered showers and thunderstorms by late afternoon into evening. Skies are partly sunny most of the time, but tend cloudier later in the day with highs in the mid- to upper 80s. There’s an outside chance of a 90-degree reading, which would be the first of the month. Humidity is marginally higher, too, with dew points in the mid-to-upper-60s. Winds are from the south at five to 10 mph, except gustier around any thunderstorms. Confidence: Medium-High