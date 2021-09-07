Today (Tuesday): Compared to Monday, there’s an incremental increase in humidity as bright sunshine pushes highs into the mid-to-upper-80s. Most spots should gain one to two degrees on Monday’s temperatures. Dew points increase into the upper 50s to around 60 by the afternoon (still well below typical summer levels). Light winds blow from the southwest at five to 10 mph. Confidence: High
Tonight: Mostly clear and slightly muggier with lows in the mid-60s to around 70. Light winds blow from the south at five to 10 mph. Confidence: High
Tomorrow (Wednesday): Our warmest day of the week also brings scattered showers and thunderstorms by late afternoon into evening. Skies are partly sunny most of the time, but tend cloudier later in the day with highs in the mid- to upper 80s. There’s an outside chance of a 90-degree reading, which would be the first of the month. Humidity is marginally higher, too, with dew points in the mid-to-upper-60s. Winds are from the south at five to 10 mph, except gustier around any thunderstorms. Confidence: Medium-High
Tomorrow night: Lingering clouds with shower and storm chances as the cool front works through the area. The evening is still a bit muggy, but dew points should fall to more comfortable levels toward dawn as lows range through the 60s. Confidence: Medium-High
A look ahead
Thursday should see the cool front out of the picture with partly to mostly sunny skies returning as temperatures only reach the upper 70s to low 80s, with humidity lowering into the afternoon for a very nice day. Thursday night looks mostly clear with lows in the 50s to low 60s. Confidence: High
Friday is another near-perfect September day with mostly sunny skies and temperatures that reach the upper 70s to low 80s, while humidity remains low. Friday night is comfortable with clear skies as lows hit the upper 50s to low 60s. Confidence: High
The weekend looks like a weather winner, too, with mostly sunny conditions both days. Temperatures reach the lower 80s on Saturday and then mid- to upper 80s Sunday with just a slight increase in humidity. Lows Saturday night range through the 60s with partly cloudy skies. Confidence: Medium-High