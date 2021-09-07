It’s one of two tropical systems being monitored in the Atlantic for potentially problematic impacts. The other, a tropical wave festering over the western Gulf of Mexico, is comparatively innocuous, but could contribute to heavy rainfall over the southeastern United States.
We’re nearing the climatological, or historical, peak of hurricane season, which tends to remain anchored around Sept. 15. That means that more than half of hurricane season is left to go, and the atmosphere always manages to get the last word.
Hurricane Larry
Larry is a major Category 3 hurricane with 120 mph winds. The storm was located about 830 miles southeast of Bermuda as of 8 a.m. Eastern time Tuesday, and was drifting northwest at about 10 mph. Larry is expected to begin curving more northward while very gradually weakening; it will probably clip Bermuda by Thursday. Breezy winds and elevated surf are likely, but greater impacts will be relegated to the open Atlantic.
Larry has been putting on a show for weather satellites over the past 48 hours, with its enormous 75-mile-wide eye appearing as an eerie void. It’s undergone several eyewall replacement cycles, during which the existing eyewall weakens and disintegrates while another eyewall forms farther out from the center and contracts inward.
Larry is an “annular cyclone,” or a hurricane with an anomalously large eye and one main band of convection, or shower and thunderstorm activity, wrapping around the center. Annular cyclones often don’t exhibit the pinwheel appearance of some cyclones with concentric spiral rain bands; instead, they’re more reminiscent of an atmospheric buzz saw.
Annular cyclones are often slower to weaken than their more conventionally structured counterparts. Since Larry is moving slowly, it has the potential to churn up and “upwell” cool waters from deeper below the sea surface, but the overall environment is sufficiently primed that Larry shouldn’t weaken much in the short term.
What to expect
Individual waves approaching 50 feet in height could build within the core of Larry as it meanders poleward. Even along the East Coast of the United States, dangerous rip currents are expected.
The National Weather Service in Melbourne, Fla., issued a beach hazards statement for a high risk of rip currents from the Treasure Coast north to Volusia County. In the Carolinas, there’s a moderate risk of rip currents.
“Significant swells should reach the east coast of the United States and Atlantic Canada by midweek and continue affecting these shores through the end of the week,” warned the Hurricane Center. “These swells are likely to cause life-threatening surf and rip current conditions.”
By Friday night into Saturday, Larry will be mostly transitioned into an extratropical storm, or a mid-latitude system energized by the jet stream and adorned with fronts. While its technical classification will change, the hazards it presents will not. In fact, extratropical transition oftentimes brings about an expansion of a storm’s wind field. That could prove a problem in Newfoundland, particularly around St. John’s, where strong to damaging winds are possible.
The American GFS model projects Larry’s center to slip east of the Avalon Peninsula, while the European model is calling for winds gusting over 80 mph.
Heavy rainfall is possible, too, including in Nova Scotia and eastern Quebec along the Gulf of St. Lawrence, where an approaching cold front will tap into tropical moisture streaming north ahead of Larry late Thursday into Friday. That setup, known as a predecessor rain event, could contribute to a broad swath of two to four inches of rain. Localized amounts topping five inches are possible.
Thereafter, Larry’s extratropical self will withdraw northeast and ultimately impact Greenland.
Tropical wave in the Gulf of Mexico
Meanwhile, a tropical wave in the Gulf of Mexico, north of the Bay of Campeche, is capturing the attention of forecasters, but its prospects of development appear slim. The Hurricane Center is estimating only 30 percent odds that the system strengthens enough to be declared a depression or earn a name, a welcome piece of good news for the beleaguered region hard hit by Ida.
The wave, largely just a disorganized cluster of downpours and thunderstorms loosely tied together about a weak atmospheric swirl, will encourage pockets of heavy rainfall in the Florida Panhandle by Thursday and in coastal Georgia and perhaps South Carolina by Friday evening.
Weather models also paint a bullish scenario for heavy rainfall along the western Gulf toward mid-September, but hurricane activity overall looks to remain below seasonal averages before an uptick as October approaches.