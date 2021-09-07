By Friday night into Saturday, Larry will be mostly transitioned into an extratropical storm, or a mid-latitude system energized by the jet stream and adorned with fronts. While its technical classification will change, the hazards it presents will not. In fact, extratropical transition oftentimes brings about an expansion of a storm’s wind field. That could prove a problem in Newfoundland, particularly around St. John’s, where strong to damaging winds are possible.