Listen to our daily D.C. forecasts: Apple Podcasts | Amazon Echo | More options
Through Tonight: Beautiful. Grab an outdoor meal or take a long walk/bike ride. You’ll be glad you did as temperatures slide through the 70s on the way to sunset. Overnight, readings settle into a mid-60s to near 70 range for lows.
View the current weather at The Washington Post.
Tomorrow (Wednesday): Mostly clear skies greet us in the morning. With time, more in the way of cloudiness shows up. With highs trying for the upper 80s, we’ll have some fuel for a cold front arriving late. While we could see a few showers or storms during the afternoon, especially near and east of Interstate 95, the best odds for rain probably come in the evening and perhaps after dark. Some of this activity could be strong, with primarily a heavy rain and lightning risk, but also some potential for damaging winds in isolated fashion.
See Matt Rogers’s forecast through the weekend. And if you haven’t already, join us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter and Instagram. For related traffic news, check out Gridlock.
Pollen update: Weed pollen and mold spores are moderate/high. Grass pollen is moderate. Tree pollen is low.
More heat? Summer is unofficially behind us after the Labor Day weekend, but summertime temperatures may make a comeback. As high pressure builds west from the Atlantic Ocean, temperatures are expected to heat up this weekend and into next week. Some 90s may even be on the table. The average date for the last 90 in the city is Sept. 12. As recently as 2019, the final 90 waited until October.
Want our 5 a.m. forecast delivered to your email inbox? Subscribe here.