On Tuesday, the same cold front headed into the Northeast was responsible for more than 200 reports of severe weather in the Great Lakes region. Southern and central Wisconsin were battered by large hail, with multiple reports of stones ranging from the size of golf balls to softballs. Near Appleton, a 4.5-inch hailstone was observed. It was the biggest hail report in the state in 14 years and tied for the second-largest on record.