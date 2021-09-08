Listen to our daily D.C. forecasts: Apple Podcasts | Amazon Echo | More options
Through tonight: Although a random pop-up is possible earlier, scattered showers and storms are probable late this evening and tonight. Some of this activity could be strong, with the main risks being heavy rain, lightning and perhaps isolated damaging wind. As much as half an inch to an inch could fall where storms are consistent, with other spots seeing considerably less. Lows will be in the mid-60s to about 70.
Tomorrow (Thursday): There could still be scattered showers around in the morning. Otherwise, skies will turn clearer with time as rain becomes less likely into the midday. A pop-up late in the day isn’t impossible. Afternoon temperatures will aim for the mid-70s to about 80, depending on how quickly we get rain to end and sunshine to break through. Winds will be from the northwest around 5 mph.
Pollen update: Weed pollen, mold spores and grass pollen are moderate/high. Tree pollen is low. The first half of September typically features the peak of ragweed pollen, if you’re sniffling these days.
Gulf system: Tropical Storm Mindy has formed in the northeast Gulf of Mexico as a small low-pressure system approaches land. Tropical storm conditions are possible for parts of the Florida Panhandle as it comes ashore tonight. Heavy rain will follow the storm inland over parts of Georgia and South Carolina into Thursday. The same cold front passing this region will help sweep it out to sea on Friday.
