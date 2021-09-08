The storm poses a threat to the northern part of Luzon, the main island of the Philippines, and southeast China as a somewhat weaker storm as it progresses toward the west and northwest around 10 to 15 mph.
Only five previous storms on record have catapulted from a depression to a Category 5-equivalent storm in 48 hours, tweeted Sam Lillo, a researcher at the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration: Elida (2002), Ernie (2017), Willa (2018), Hagibis (2019) and Goni (2020).
Brian McNoldy, a tropical weather expert at the University of Miami and Capital Weather Gang contributor, called Chanthu’s intensification “absolutely stunning” in a tweet:
In just 24 hours, Chanthu’s peak winds increased over 100 mph, tweeted Kim Wood, an atmospheric scientist at Mississippi State University. A storm meets the criteria for rapid intensification if it strengthens just 35 mph in such time.
Rapidly intensifying tropical weather systems are projected to proliferate in a warming world. The potential intensity of hurricanes and typhoons is closely tied to the amount of heat stored in the oceans, which has been increasing. When warm waters run deep amid other favorable environmental conditions, storms can take off.
(Typhoons and hurricanes, while called different things, are identical weather systems; both describe storms of tropical origin with peak winds of at least 74 mph. Super typhoons have peak winds of at least 150 mph.)
While Chanthu hastily strengthened in the western Pacific Ocean, many storms in the Atlantic have also seen such leaps as ocean temperatures have set record highs. During the hyperactive 2020 Atlantic hurricane season, 10 storms rapidly intensified.
“The warmer than normal waters have certainly contributed to the rapid and explosive intensification events this year, and it’s very likely that part of that warming is due to human activities,” Jim Kossin, a senior scientist at the Climate Service, told the Capital Weather Gang last year.
Rapid intensification is particularly dangerous if it occurs leading up to a storm’s landfall. This occurred with Hurricane Ida, which jumped from a Category 1 to Category 4 before it slammed into Southeast Louisiana.
Chanthu is projected to see fluctuations in intensity along its path, but ultimately weaken.
Since peaking as a Category 5-equivalent storm early Wednesday, Chanthu has seen its peak winds ease to around 155 mph, making it the equivalent of a high-end Category 4 hurricane.
Chanthu’s rather small size — it has a pinhole eye just six miles across — makes it subject to frequent changes in strength. It may make another run at Category 5 strength Thursday as it transits warm water east of Luzon.
Modest weakening is forecast as it passes just north of Luzon on Friday. However, a slight southward deviation of this track could bring it inland. Either way, strong winds and heavy rain are probable over Luzon, mainly north of Manila. Interaction with land would weaken the storm further.
Over the weekend, the storm will make a beeline toward the coast of southeast China, remaining just south of or perhaps clipping the island of Taiwan. The Joint Typhoon Warning Center projects that Chanthu’s peak winds will decrease because of hostile high-altitude winds around this time. Nevertheless, the storm has the potential to unload tremendous rainfall and flooding when it comes inland.
Chanthu has flourished in a mostly quiet year for storms in the western Pacific Ocean. Jeff Masters, meteorologist and blogger for Yale Climate Connections, noted that last month marked the first August in which a typhoon failed to develop in the region. “Chanthu gives the basin five typhoons to date, compared to the average of nine,” he wrote.
Yet one of the 2021’s other typhoons, Surigae, which formed in April, also made headlines for its rapid increase in strength. Its winds increased 105 mph in 36 hours, which was unprecedented for an April storm.