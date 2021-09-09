Today (Thursday): Clouds dominate the morning with showers likely. Breezes from the northwest gradually cut off the rain and lower the humidity. By afternoon, most showers should die out and some sun should begin to peek through. Highs in the mid- to upper 70s are a nice change of pace. Confidence: Medium-High
Tonight: Skies clear out overnight and the humidity drops to refreshingly low levels. Northwest breezes persist with lows in the upper 50s to lower 60s. Confidence: Medium-High
Tomorrow (Friday): Sunshine and blue skies are on tap from start to finish. Moderate breezes from the northwest and highs in the upper 70s meet the nice-day criteria. Confidence: High
Tomorrow night: Clear skies and calming winds allow temperatures to drop off quickly. Lows range through the 50s. Confidence: High
A look ahead
Saturday is another winner. Humidity remains low, skies are sunny and breezes gentle. Highs hold in the lower 80s. Check out the crescent moon in the western evening sky, hovering between bright star Antares and Venus. Lows are mainly in the upper 50s to lower 60s. Confidence: High
Sunshine continues to dominate, but heat and humidity are on the uptick Sunday. Highs reach the mid- to upper 80s for a summer reboot. Overnight lows hold in the mid- to upper 60s. Confidence: High
Skies start out sunny on Monday. Clouds pop up later in the day but not in time to head off highs in the upper 80s, with humidity back in the uncomfortable range. Confidence: Medium-High