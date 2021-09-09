Listen to our daily D.C. forecasts: Apple Podcasts | Amazon Echo | More options
Through Tonight: Clouds, and perhaps a passing shower or rumble, are still around this evening. Skies turn clear tonight and lower humidity helps temperatures dip nicely. Lows end up mainly in the mid-50s to near 60. Winds are out of the northwest around 10 mph, with gusts near 20 mph.
View the current weather at The Washington Post.
Tomorrow (Friday): We wake up to lots of sun and that’s the story through the day. Temperatures head toward the mid- and upper 70s for highs. Winds are out of the northwest around 10 to 15 mph, with gusts as high as 25 mph.
See David Streit’s forecast through the weekend. And if you haven’t already, join us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter and Instagram. For related traffic news, check out Gridlock.
Pollen update: Mold spores are moderate/high. Weed and tree pollen are low/moderate. Grass pollen is low.
Rain: About a quarter to a half an inch of rain fell locally with storms overnight and this morning. Considerably more fell west and northwest, where tallies were as much as an inch or two. Following a wet August, Washington has seen 1.60 inches this month, compared to a full-month average of 3.93 inches.
Want our 5 a.m. forecast delivered to your email in-box? Subscribe here.