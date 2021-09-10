Get our daily forecasts on your Amazon Alexa device.
Today (Friday): Our weather has turned amazing! With high temperatures in the mid- to upper 70s, it’s a bit easier to ignore a few northwest wind gusts near 25 mph — right? They’re bringing in the good stuff, that refreshing air with dew points in the upper 40s to low 50s. Sunshine and blue sky may only slightly turn hazy, with some potential for western wildfire smoke to enter the region in the afternoon hours. Confidence: High
Tonight: Plan on a calming northwesterly breeze with skies remaining clear. This allows the air to get deep into open-window territory. You might even want an extra blanket? Low temperatures bottom out in the 50s. Even downtown should get at least as cool as the upper 50s. Confidence: High
Tomorrow (Saturday): It’s another perfect to near-perfect day with sunny skies continuing, and only a light southwesterly breeze expected during the afternoon hours. Humidity should still stay low (dew points below 60 degrees), making high temperatures around 80 to mid-80s feel pleasant enough. Remember to use that sunscreen midday, please. Confidence: High
Tomorrow night: Skies should still stay mostly clear. Urban areas and near larger bodies of water may only get down into the mid-60s for low temperatures. Elsewhere, we could see some upper 50s, but dew points will slowly creep up, thanks to a light southwesterly breeze bringing moisture in from the south. Be sure to see the crescent moon in the west, hovering between Antares and Venus. Confidence: Medium-High
Sunday: Sun continues but the heat starts arriving. High temperatures in the mid-80s to around 90 degrees look possible. Humidity is still relatively under control (dew points rising into the low 60s), but moderate southwesterly breezes continue to pump in that water vapor, moistening up our air. Confidence: Medium-High
A look ahead
Sunday night: Breezes die down and skies should stay mostly clear. Low temperatures are much more summerlike, bottoming out by dawn in the mid-60s to around 70 degrees. Confidence: Medium-High
Above-average heat and humidity move in for Monday and Tuesday, with high temperatures in the upper 80s to low 90s. Uncomfortable dew points in the mid-60s to near 70 degrees could remind you of noticeable summer humidity. Monday sunshine may slightly wane Tuesday with more clouds around. We only have about a 10 percent chance of a shower or storm, as it looks now. Confidence: Medium-High