Through Tonight: Temperatures fall off quickly this evening as the sun sets. It’s a cool overnight, with lows mainly in the 50s to around 60. Winds are light from the northwest after dark.
Tomorrow (Saturday): It’s a beautiful start to the weekend. Skies are mainly sunny, and humidity remains low, although we may see more wildfire haze from out west. Temperatures warm up a bit compared with today, with highs mainly in the low 80s. Winds are from the southwest around 5 to 10 mph.
Sunday: Humidity is moving upward but skies remain largely clear — as long as we don’t factor in the wildfire smoke, which may be thicker. As a warmer wind becomes more entrenched, temperatures respond by rising to the upper 80s to around 90. Humidity is low compared with midsummer, but you’ll probably notice it adding some sweat to your life nonetheless.
See Camden Walker's forecast through the beginning of next week.
Pollen update: Mold spores are high. Weed pollen is moderate/high. Tree and grass pollen are both low/moderate.
