Forecast uncertainty in Afghanistan was primarily tied to its complicated terrain. The Hindu Kush mountain range fans out from the northeast of the country, ridges and valleys running in multiple directions. The fault lines running east-west created a ridgeline that often locks in stratus clouds and fog sweeping down from Central Asia. South of the ridgeline, the city of Herat would be sunny and hot. North of the ridge, the city of Bala Murghab would be gray and chilly with little visibility for aircraft takeoffs and landings.