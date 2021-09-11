Today (Saturday): It’s another day with few clouds and lots of rays. You’ll definitely want some sunscreen if you’re out long! Temperatures are up from Friday, with highs mainly above 80. Despite the lack of clouds, we may see some of that western wildfire smoke aloft, making for a bit of haze. Winds are from the south-southwest around five to 10 mph. Confidence: Medium-High
Tonight: Skies are mainly clear, although some of that haze may persist. With a south wind going to work, humidity is on the rise somewhat. It’s not enough to bother us just yet, but it’ll help keep temperatures up from recent nights. Lows are mainly in a near 60 to mid-60s range. Confidence: High
Tomorrow (Sunday): We’ll be searching for clouds once again, and probably having difficulty finding any. Upper-level smoke may be present in larger amounts, which could sully the blueness of the sky. It’s feeling like summer again, with highs approaching 90 and dew points in the low 60s or so. Winds are from the south-southwest around five to 10 mph. Confidence: Medium-High
Tomorrow night: Higher humidity helps keep temperatures from dipping too far overnight. Under partly cloudy skies, temperatures fall to the mid-60s to around 70 for lows. Confidence: High
A look ahead
There are no major changes in the pattern into Monday and Tuesday. It’s more humid and temperatures may still head up from Sunday. For now, partly to mostly sunny, with highs in the low 90s both days seems about right. There aren’t many signals for rain, but we may need to keep an eye out for storms moving this direction from the northwest by Monday night or into Tuesday. Confidence: Medium-High