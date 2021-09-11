Listen to our daily D.C. forecasts: Apple Podcasts | Amazon Echo | More options
Through tonight: High-level clouds will filter in through the evening but should clear out overnight. Clear and comfortable conditions persist overnight, with lows ranging from 59 to 63 degrees under a light south/southwest wind at 5 to 10 mph.
View the current weather at The Washington Post.
Tomorrow (Sunday): Partial cloudiness in the morning will give way to mostly sunny conditions. It will be a hot one down at FedEx Field for the first game of the NFL season, with afternoon highs approaching 90 degrees and dew point values rising into the mid-60s under a light southwest wind. It will be partly cloudy and quite mild in the evening, with lows ranging from 66 to 70 degrees.
Want our 5 a.m. forecast delivered to your email inbox? Subscribe here.