Get our daily forecasts on your Amazon Alexa device.
Today (Sunday): A few clouds and some haze is possible but skies are generally bright, though perhaps not all that blue. Highs in the upper 80s to low 90s are noticeably above average. Humidity starts to rise, but fortunately does so rather slowly. So the morning should still feel fairly comfortable, but feeling more humid by afternoon as dew points rise into the low-to-mid 60s. Winds are mostly light from the southwest, but could occasionally gust near 20 mph during the afternoon. Confidence: High
Tonight: Partly to mostly clear and getting more humid. With higher, more uncomfortable dew points rising through the mid-60s, overnight lows won’t drop much (thanks to the insulating atmospheric moisture). Mid-60s to low 70s are about as low as we can go before dawn. Light winds from the southwest may go nearly calm by sunrise. Confidence: High
Tomorrow (Monday): Heat and humidity continue to build over our region. High temperatures eye the low-to-mid 90s. And with high humidity (dew points rising to near 70), the heat index could reach near 100. Otherwise we’re partly to mostly sunny, with perhaps a bit of haze too, and only the slightest chance for a shower or stray storm. A light wind blows from the west. Confidence: Medium-High
Tomorrow night: Humidity rises toward its peak level of the week, with dew points in the sultry near 70 to low 70s range. Skies are partly cloudy and breezes should stay light. Low temperatures may only bottom out in the upper 60s to mid-70s. A brief shower or sprinkle is possible nearer dawn, too. Confidence: Medium-High
A look ahead
Skies continue partly to mostly sunny Tuesday and Wednesday, again with some haze possible, and with slight shower and storm chances each day. Highs top out in the upper 80s to mid-90s. Light to moderate breezes from the south and southwest continue to keep us socked in with moderate to high humidity (dew points in the mid-60s to near 70). Confidence: Medium-High