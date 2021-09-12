Today (Sunday): A few clouds and some haze is possible but skies are generally bright, though perhaps not all that blue. Highs in the upper 80s to low 90s are noticeably above average. Humidity starts to rise, but fortunately does so rather slowly. So the morning should still feel fairly comfortable, but feeling more humid by afternoon as dew points rise into the low-to-mid 60s. Winds are mostly light from the southwest, but could occasionally gust near 20 mph during the afternoon. Confidence: High