Listen to our daily D.C. forecasts: Apple Podcasts | Amazon Echo | More options
Through tonight: Hazy skies should make for a colorful sunset this evening. Otherwise, it will be partly cloudy this evening and overnight and warm for sure. Lows in the city probably won’t drop below 70 degrees, while outlying areas will “cool” off only into the upper 60s with a slight rise in humidity. Winds should be a bit less gusty out of the southwest at 5 to 10 mph.
View the current weather at The Washington Post.
Tomorrow (Monday): We may start with haze and low-level clouds in the morning, but skies will quickly become sunny, and temperatures will be on the rise. It’s looking like the hottest day of the week, with temperatures topping out in the low to mid-90s and dew point values close to 70. That will push the heat index into the upper 90s at times. It’s another mild night, with lows around 70 degrees and humidity values rising.
Want our 5 a.m. forecast delivered to your email inbox? Subscribe here.