“Periods of heavy rainfall are expected to impact portions of the Texas and Louisiana coasts today through the middle of the week,” the National Hurricane Center warned Sunday. “Significant rainfall amounts are possible, potentially resulting in areas of flash, urban, and isolated river flooding.”
Some communities may record a foot or more of rainfall.
In Texas, tropical storm warnings went into effect for the zone from the border with Mexico to Port Aransas, including South Padre Island and Corpus Christi. Tropical storm watches stretched north to High Island, Tex., including Galveston.
A storm surge watch also was issued from the Mexico-Texas border to High Island for the possibility of a storm-driven rise in water at the coast of up to two to four feet above normally dry land.
Meanwhile, four other systems were swirling across the Atlantic in varying stages of development. Two have majority chances of making a run at tropical depression status or earning a name in the coming days, while the other two are less concerning — for now.
Tropical Storm Nicholas in the gulf
On Sunday morning, a developing system located in the Bay of Campeche was named Tropical Storm Nicholas by the Hurricane Center. It was bringing heavy rainfall to Mexico’s Yucatán Peninsula, as well as Guatemala and Belize.
Satellite imagery revealed plentiful shower and thunderstorm activity with the developing storm as it gained strength.
The storm was centered 130 miles northeast of Veracruz, Mexico, at 11 a.m. with maximum sustained winds of 40 mph as it headed north-northwest at 13 mph.
The storm will have limited time to mature over the bathlike warmth of the gulf before moving inland. However, it is forecast to become a strong tropical storm with 65 mph winds as it approaches the middle Texas coast.
“Tropical storm conditions are possible along portions of the middle and upper Texas coasts late Monday night and Tuesday,” the Hurricane Center wrote.
Nicholas is the 14th named storm of the Atlantic hurricane season. “Only 4 other years in satellite era (1966 onward) have had 14+ named storms by 12 September: 2005, 2011, 2012, 2020,” tweeted Phil Klotzbach, a hurricane researcher at Colorado State University.
The 14th named storm doesn’t typically form until Nov. 18, according to Brian McNoldy, a hurricane researcher at the University of Miami.
Flood risk from Corpus Christi to Lake Charles, including Houston
By Monday, the storm will be paralleling the coastlines of Veracruz and Tamaulipas, Mexico. The threat of heavy rainfall will begin Sunday evening, though, as the storm’s circulation begins pivoting its outermost rain squalls northward.
Rainfall will spread up the Texas and Louisiana coastlines on Monday. It will be off and on but should continue stacking up to some impressive totals. The heaviest will probably focus between Corpus Christi and Houston.
The axis of heaviest downpours will be supported by a localized river of swiftly moving high-altitude winds several miles above the ground. That helps drag north a continuous flow of warm, humid air to fuel heavy rainfall.
By Tuesday, the center of the potential storm will near Houston, during which a more dense core of very heavy and rainfall will take shape.
“Our saving grace initially is that we have been dry as of late, so the soils will be able to handle the initial rounds of rainfall (outside of any 3-4+” per hour rain rates)," wrote the National Weather Service in Houston.
Rainfall should begin to wind down west to east during the first half of Wednesday between Corpus Christi and Houston, but not before dropping a widespread five to 10 inches with a few totals exceeding a foot. Precipitation totals will be variable over short distances and dependent on where the heaviest thunderstorms track and linger.
Farther north and east, toward Lake Charles, the heaviest rain is most probable between Tuesday night and Thursday, with amounts of at least five to 10 inches also possible.
Heavy rain could also affect parts of eastern Louisiana, hit hard by Hurricane Ida, between Wednesday and Friday, with several inches of rain possible. By then, however, the system will be gradually weakening.
Other systems to watch
Forecasters are also monitoring other areas of disturbed weather in the tropical Atlantic. North of the Bahamas, a disturbance has a 50-50 shot of turning into a tropical depression or storm as it moves north offshore of the East Coast, according to the Hurricane Center. It will probably slip far enough east to keep its swath of heavy rainfall offshore.
Two systems west of Senegal are moving through the eastern tropical Atlantic. The southern tropical wave has a 60 percent chance of development and is slated to continue trekking west for a while and is worth watching. A tandem disturbance west of the Cape Verde islands is unlikely to further strengthen or develop.
Finally, a system east of the Azores will probably begin to acquire tropical or subtropical characteristics in the coming days, but it will move inland over Portugal before it has much of an opportunity to strengthen.