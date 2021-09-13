Today (Monday): We’ll have a layer of haze due to smoke from the western wildfires, but plenty of sun will still filter through, pushing high temperatures up to near 90 degrees. It’s also rather humid, with dew points in the upper 60s. Winds are light from the west. Confidence: Medium-High
Tonight: After a smoke-tinted sunset, it’s partly cloudy overnight and rather mild as lows range from the low to mid-60s in our cooler areas to near 70 downtown. Confidence: Medium-High
Tomorrow (Tuesday): It’s another hot one amid mostly sunny skies. The average high drops to 80 degrees on Sept. 14, but actual highs are about 10 degrees higher. It may even be a hint more humid than Monday, with dew points near 70. There’s hardly a whiff of a cooling breeze. Confidence: Medium-High
Tomorrow night: Like a summer night, lows have a hard time sinking below 70 degrees in the city. Our cooler areas are able to sneak into the mid-60s for lows. Skies are partly cloudy with a gentle wind from the south around 5 mph. Confidence: Medium-High
A look ahead
Wednesday brings another hot, humid and mostly sunny day, with highs near 90. An isolated shower or storm can’t be ruled out late, especially in our northern and northwestern areas. Partly cloudy at night with lows in the 60s to near 70. Confidence: Medium-High
We’ll have a few more clouds Thursday and Friday along with a somewhat higher chance of late-day storms, but they’re still scattered as opposed to widespread. The increased cloud cover shaves a few degrees off high temperatures, which are probably in the mid- to upper 80s. It’s still muggy at night, with lows in the 60s to near 70. Confidence: Medium-High
It remains very warm and humid over the weekend, with just a slight chance of isolated to scattered late-day storms. Under partly sunny skies, highs continue in the mid- to upper 80s with lows mostly in the 60s. Confidence: Medium