Through Tonight: Skies remain mainly clear overnight. Wildfire smoke aloft may provide some orange-hued views of the moon. It’ll feel summerlike with relatively high humidity and lows that are mainly in the upper 60s and lower 70s. Winds are light and variable after dark.
Tomorrow (Tuesday): Partly to mostly sunny conditions persist, although we’ll have some of that upper-level haze from Western wildfires keeping it a bit murky. Hot and muggy for mid-September, with highs ranging from near 90 to the low 90s. Winds are from the south around 5 mph.
Pollen update: Weed pollen is moderate/high. Tree pollen is moderate. Mold spores and grass pollen are low/moderate.
More 90s: After a lengthy break in 90-degree days, running about two weeks, we added another to the tally today. With 47 days at or above 90 this year, we’re now a week ahead of the annual average, and we just moved ahead of 2020′s 46 such days. September averages three days of 90 degrees or higher, and it seems we should get at least another one or two in the days to come. The average final 90-degree day in Washington, in our current climate, is Sept. 12.
