Several feet of storm surge is likely along the immediate coastline, especially if Nicholas manages low-end hurricane strength as it makes landfall. Onshore flow will pile water against the coastline, bringing as much as 2 to 4 feet of extra inundation from Intracoastal City, La., to the mouth of the Rio Grande along the U.S.-Texas border. Not every place will realize a surge, but any places that do could see coastal flooding.