The National Weather Service has hoisted a rare Level 4 out of 4 “high risk” of flash flooding along the middle and upper Texas coastline where rainfall rates could reach 4 inches per hour. Storm totals could approach 20 inches through the middle of the week in some areas.
“This rainfall may produce areas of considerable flash and urban flooding, especially in highly urbanized metropolitan areas,” warned the National Hurricane Center.
Double-digit rainfall totals could fall from roughly Corpus Christi, Tex., to Lake Charles, La.
Nicholas could also bring a “life-threatening” storm surge of several feet to the Texas coastline, spurring shoreside inundation, the Hurricane Center cautioned. The storm could make a run at hurricane strength as it approaches landfall late Monday, feeding off the bathlike waters of the warm Gulf of Mexico.
Tropical storm warnings are in effect from Port Aransas to San Luis Pass, Tex., including areas like Aransas Bay, San Antonio Bay and Matagorda Bay. Galveston is included. That’s roughly where the storm surge warning is up as well. A hurricane watch spans from Freeport to Port Aransas, accounting for the possibility of Nicholas strengthening.
Nicholas is one of three tropical systems being monitored in the Atlantic. The other two don’t have names, but may work toward earning them shortly. We’re currently at the peak of hurricane season, and the jam-packed Atlantic isn’t showing signs of quieting.
Nicholas right now
At 8 a.m. Eastern on Monday, Tropical Storm Nicholas was centered east of the Brownsville, Tex., at about the same latitude as the Rio Grande. The storm was anchored about 40 miles offshore and was moving north-northwest at about 5 mph.
Maximum sustained winds were estimated around 60 mph, but the tropical-storm-force winds (of at least 39 mph) were primarily relegated to east of the center. Nicholas’s center reformed overnight and finally became established.
The bulk of Nicholas’s heavy rain was located east of its center, the result of wind shear, or a change of wind speed and/or direction with height. That’s blown the tallest clouds east of the center. Despite this, Nicholas is holding its own, but continued shear may limit further strengthening.
The path of Nicholas will also be a key source of remaining uncertainty in its forecast, since it’s moving parallel to the coastline. If the center jogs westward, landfall could come sooner and strengthening could cease, while a track to the east would favor a slightly stronger system coming ashore farther north, possibly as a hurricane. Right now, high-resolution computer models are simulating a landfall overnight Monday night around Matagorda Bay, followed by a path almost directly toward Houston.
Heavy rain and flood threat
It’s not terribly often that the Weather Service issues a “high risk” of flash flooding and excessive rainfall. In fact, high-risk days only make up about 4 percent of forecasts, occurring on average once every three-and-a-half weeks, but are associated with 40 percent of all flood fatalities in the United States and represent about 90 percent of total financial loss from flooding.
Waves of rainfall will continue lapping at the coastline during most of the day as Nicholas approaches. It’s possible that one dominant feeder band will become established east of the center as it moves inland, a conveyor belt of repeating rain and downpours that could end up contributing to double-digit totals.
Model simulations suggest Houston will see its heaviest rain between Monday evening and Tuesday morning. Widespread totals of 8 to 16 inches are likely with the storm, with up to 20 inches possible.
SpaceCityWeather.com, a Houston-based forecast site, says the flood threat in Houston is at Stage 3 out of 5, signifying the potential for hundreds of flooded homes.
The localized nature of thunderstorms, characterized by brief but intense rainfall rates, will lead to highly variable rainfall totals over very short distances. That makes it challenging to predict what particular areas will flood.
Also potentially problematic will be tides, which are running higher than usual. That buildup of water in places like Galveston Bay, exacerbated by a couple of feet of storm surge, will impede freshwater drainage.
By Tuesday morning, the heaviest rainfall should be concentrated near and east of Houston, and may extend to the Golden Triangle region along the Texas-Louisiana border. Rain, heavy at times, will spread over much of the southern two-thirds of Louisiana by Tuesday afternoon.
ln southwest Louisiana, a general 5 to 10 inches of rain is expected. This includes Lake Charles, hit twice by hurricanes last year. Through Wednesday, several inches could fall in southeast Louisiana, still recovering from Hurricane Ida.
Heavy downpours could also extend into southern Mississippi the second half of Tuesday into Wednesday, eventually reaching western Alabama.
Surge and wind risk
Several feet of storm surge is likely along the immediate coastline, especially if Nicholas manages low-end hurricane strength as it makes landfall. Onshore flow will pile water against the coastline, bringing as much as 2 to 4 feet of extra inundation from Intracoastal City, La., to the mouth of the Rio Grande along the U.S.-Texas border. Not every place will realize a surge, but any places that do could see coastal flooding.
A more significant surge of 3 to 5 feet is possible closer to the storm’s center from Port O’Connor to San Luis Pass, Tex. That includes Matagorda Bay.
Winds overall should be modest when compared against those of some recent Gulf hurricanes like Ida. That said, most areas along the Texas and Louisiana coastline should see winds gusting between 30 and 45 mph, with 55 to 65 mph gusts or greater near the eyewall. A few gusts near hurricane force can be expected in the immediate vicinity of landfall.
Isolated tornadoes are also possible in feeder bands east of the center.
Elsewhere in the Atlantic
Nicholas isn’t alone in the Atlantic. One fledgling storm north of Hispaniola could acquire tropical or subtropical characteristics in the coming days and strengthen, but will remain off of the Eastern Seaboard and pass harmlessly west of Bermuda.
Another system, which merits close watching, recently exited the coast of Africa near Senegal and Sierra Leone. Gradual development of the system is likely as it begins its slow trek across the Atlantic. The Hurricane Center gives an 80 percent chance of it becoming a tropical depression or storm over the next five days.
The next two names on the Hurricane Center’s list of storms are Odette and Peter.
Jason Samenow contributed to this article.