Today (Tuesday): Mostly sunny and on the hot side again with highs in the upper 80s to low 90s. Humidity is moderate to high with dew points in the upper 60s to near 70. This is likely our hottest day of the week. You’ll also probably notice a bit of haze again due to western wildfire smoke. Light breezes mainly blow from the south. Confidence: High
Tonight: Partly cloudy and moderately muggy with lows in the upper 60s in the suburbs and probably low 70s right in the city. Light winds from the south at 5 to 10 mph. Confidence: High
Tomorrow (Wednesday): Sunny skies in the morning, but partly sunny at times in the afternoon. We’ll have the chance for an isolated shower or thunderstorm as highs range from the mid-80s to around 90. Humidity remains moderate to high with dew points in the upper 60s. Winds are a bit breezier from the south at 10 to 15 mph. Confidence: Medium-High
Tomorrow night: Partly cloudy with a chance of a shower or thunderstorm as lows again range in the upper 60s for the suburbs to the low 70s in the city. Confidence: Medium-High
A look ahead
Thursday should find partly sunny skies with highs in the mid- to upper 80s. We continue a chance for an isolated late-day storm as humidity remains moderate to high (dew points in the mid- to upper 60s). Thursday night looks partly cloudy with still a low chance for a shower or storm as lows range from the 60s to around 70. Confidence: Medium-High
Friday features partly cloudy conditions with highs in the relatively cooler (but still warmer than normal) low-to-mid 80s. We again cannot rule out an isolated shower or storm. After an evening shower or thunderstorm chance, just a few clouds overnight with slightly cooler lows in the 60s. Confidence: Medium
The weekend is warmer-than-normal but it’s slightly less humid as highs range from the mid-80s on Saturday and mid-to-upper 80s on Sunday under mostly sunny skies. While an isolated shower or thunderstorm is still possible, the weekend looks mostly, if not completely, dry. Saturday night lows range through the 60s to right about 70 in the city. Confidence: Medium