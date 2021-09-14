The storm’s wrath is far from over. As Nicholas, now a tropical storm, lumbers into Louisiana, the National Weather Service is warning of a high risk of excessive rainfall and flooding in the zone from near Beaumont, Tex., to Lake Charles, La., which was hit by two hurricanes last year. High risk days make up only 4 percent of forecasts issued by the Weather Service, but represents about 40 percent of flooding fatalities and 90 percent of financial losses due to flooding.
Widespread rainfall of 5 to 10 inches is predicted from the upper Texas coast through central and southern Louisiana, and for far southern Mississippi and Alabama. Up to 20 inches are possible in the hardest-hit areas as the storm slows to a crawl and unloads heavy rain for up to 36 hours in some locations.
Louisiana Gov. John Bel Edwards (D) requested a federal disaster declaration Monday afternoon, which President Biden approved Monday night, ordering federal assistance to supplement state and local emergency response efforts.
Some of the worst rains will also spread over the same areas still recovering from Hurricane Ida’s catastrophic strike barely two and a half weeks ago through Wednesday. Ida brought winds over 150 mph to the Mississippi River Delta in coastal Louisiana, knocking out power to the entirety of New Orleans. Nearly 100,000 customers in southeast Louisiana, mainly west of New Orleans, remain without power and these same areas are prone to flooding.
“Soils have not yet recovered from Hurricane Ida a couple weeks ago in eastern Louisiana,” wrote the National Weather Service. “These areas are currently receiving heavy rainfall which is expected to continue … priming soils for flooding, and Beaumont/Port Arthur/Lake Charles can be particularly sensitive to flash flooding, thus the High Risk.”
At least 36 hours more of heavy rainfall are likely along parts of the Gulf Coast as Nicholas shifts east, affecting parts of East Texas, Louisiana and Mississippi. Flash flood watches span as far east as coastal Alabama, including New Orleans.
“With the amount of debris remaining from Hurricane Ida, some drainage systems may be blocked, causing additional flooding,” wrote the local Weather Service office. A few tornadoes can’t be ruled out too as the devolving remnants of Nicholas shove eastward over the coming days before the system dissipates Thursday into Friday.
Nicholas is one of several systems being monitored in the Atlantic. It’s currently peak hurricane season, and at least two other systems — one north of Puerto Rico and the other pushing offshore of Africa — are likely to develop in the coming days. One will likely parallel the East Coast and drift harmlessly offshore, but the other is showing signs of perhaps being a bit more problematic in the long run.
Nicholas now and the forecast: More dangerous flooding expected
At 8 a.m. Eastern time on Tuesday, Nicholas was a tropical storm with maximum winds to 60 mph. It was centered 15 miles west-southwest of Houston, but all of the rainfall was located east of the center. The arrival of Nicholas’s core is encouraging news for the Houston metro area, since it marks an end to the rainfall — though gusty winds will continue.
The heaviest band of rain was soaking extreme Southeast Texas to Lafayette, La., including the Golden Triangle region of Beaumont, Port Arthur and Lake Charles.
A morning weather balloon launched from Lake Charles found a PWAT of roughly two and a quarter inches. PWATs, or Precipitable WATer Indices, denote how much moisture is present in a column of atmosphere. Values over 1.5 inches represent an extremely moist atmosphere. Nearly three inches of precipitable water are available in the air mass being conveyor belted into the Gulf Coast, and, considering that air mass will continuously be replenished throughout the day, the stage is set for some dangerous rain totals likely flirting with the double digits.
Much of the Interstate 10 corridor will experience a roughly 4- to 8-hour window of rainfall rates topping an inch per hour. It’s during this time that the bulk of the rain will fall, and will mark the most dangerous period for flooding. In New Orleans, the heaviest should come down after 7 p.m. and will last into early Wednesday.
The Big Easy saw 9.61 inches of rain during the month of August, including 4.73 from Hurricane Ida. Baton Rouge ended up with over 8 inches, with roughly 7.5 inches in Lake Charles. New Orleans has already seen an average year’s worth of rainfall with more than three months to go in 2021; the ground is saturated and can’t handle much additional rainfall.
A couple tornadoes can’t be ruled out in the Acadiana region of Louisiana as well.
Nicholas’s landfall as a hurricane
Nicholas moved ashore on the eastern part of the Matagorda Peninsula in Texas shortly after midnight Central time, about ten miles west-southwest of Sargent Beach, Tex. That’s about 75 miles south-southwest of downtown Houston. Maximum sustained winds were estimated near 75 mph, and several veteran hurricane chasers reported that Nicholas had a potent bite, especially for a Category 1 storm. A gust of 94.5 mph was clocked at Matagorda Bay.
A gust of 78 mph was also clocked southeast of Magnolia Beach, with 75 mph winds at Port O’Connor. Hurricane-force gusts were also noted elsewhere along Matagorda Bay, with gusts around 60 mph in Galveston.
Chris Bruin, a meteorologist at The Weather Channel, tweeted that the doors to the balcony of his hotel room got blown in, taking out a piece of the wall with it.”
Galveston also has proven the hotspot thus far for rainfall, with nearly 14 inches reported as of 5 a.m. Central time; Doppler radar indicated moderate to heavy rain continuing to fall. Deer Park, located in Harris County east of Houston, was closing in on ten inches; Sargent had 8.14 inches of rain. Around downtown Houston, about two to four inches were common, less than initially projected as the storm took more of a coastal than inland track.
According to Philip Klotzbach, a hurricane researcher at Colorado State University, Nicholas is the first hurricane to make landfall along the Texas coastline during the month of September in thirteen years, the last one being Hurricane Ike. It’s also the nineteenth U.S. landfall of a named storm in the past 17 months, marking an unmatched period of hyperactive activity plaguing the nation.
Here is Henri in the right spot 😩 pic.twitter.com/7Uir4BeVIw— Payton Malone WWL-TV (@paytonmalonewx) September 14, 2021
Storm surge had amounted to about 2.7 feet at Galveston Pier 21 shortly before sunrise Tuesday, with 3.5 feet of surge at Eagle Point in Galveston Bay at up to 4.3 feet at nearby Morgans Point. The surge was beginning to relax by midmorning, though storm surge warnings remained in effect to account for any remaining “life-threatening storm surge.” The warnings span from San Luis Pass to Sabine Pass, including Galveston Bay.
Other systems to watch
Nicholas has company elsewhere in the Atlantic, including north of Puerto Rico, where a nascent system has majority odds of developing tropical or subtropical characteristics as it passes between the East Coast and Bermuda.
A more concerning system, dubbed Invest 95L, recently exited the African coastline near Senegal, and will gradually develop as it traverses the east tropical Atlantic and moves west.