Through tonight: Our taste of August in mid-September will continue, as will the upper-level haze from western wildfires. Temperatures will be falling into and through the 70s close to and after sunset. With dew points in the mid-60s and a south wind keeping the moisture coming, lows won’t end up too low — mostly in the upper 60s and lower 70s. Winds will be light from the south.
View the current weather at The Washington Post.
Tomorrow (Wednesday): Partly cloudy skies will be the rule, and there will be a decent helping of humidity for good measure. Temperatures will be in the upper 80s to about 90 for highs. Winds will be from the south-southwest around 5 to 10 mph, with gusts near 15 mph. A few showers and storms could pop late day, or move into the area later into the night. More substantial activity will try to stay to our north and west, but any storms could drop heavy rainfall.
See Matt Rogers’s forecast through the weekend. And if you haven’t already, join us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter and Instagram. For related traffic news, check out Gridlock.
Smoky skies: We’ve been dealing with western U.S. wildfire smoke for a few days now. Today may have been the peak of it in this burst. For now, additional smoke upstream seems less than in prior days, although modeling smoke is notoriously tough. We’ve been wondering if the smoke is influencing high temperatures a bit, as they’ve tended to run on the low side of weather modeling lately.
Want our 5 a.m. forecast delivered to your email inbox? Subscribe here.