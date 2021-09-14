Still, moisture from the Gulf of Mexico does play a part. Research from Marty Ralph, director of the Center for Western Weather and Water Extremes, first noted the Continental Divide has a 155-mile low stretch between the Rocky Mountains and the Sierra Madre, east of the Arizona-New Mexico border and extending south into Mexico. Here, the elevation never tops 8,200 feet — about 3,000 feet lower than average along the Divide. That subtle gap is important, because most of southeastern Arizona’s wettest monsoon days occur in conditions with easterly water vapor transport from the Gulf through that gap on the previous day.