Today (Wednesday): Skies are mostly sunny this morning, although we may still have some haze due to smoke from the wildfires out west. Afternoon highs head for the upper 80s to near 90 with moderate humidity (dew points in the mid- to upper 60s) and some increasing clouds as a cold front approaches. Just a bit of a breeze with winds around 10 mph from the south. Slight chance of a late-afternoon shower or storm. Confidence: Medium-High