Today (Wednesday): Skies are mostly sunny this morning, although we may still have some haze due to smoke from the wildfires out west. Afternoon highs head for the upper 80s to near 90 with moderate humidity (dew points in the mid- to upper 60s) and some increasing clouds as a cold front approaches. Just a bit of a breeze with winds around 10 mph from the south. Slight chance of a late-afternoon shower or storm. Confidence: Medium-High
Tonight: Can’t rule out an isolated shower or storm during the evening, especially north and west of the Beltway, with a few showers and storms possible overnight. Otherwise we’re mostly cloudy with lows in the upper 60s to low 70s. Confidence: Medium
Tomorrow (Thursday): With a nearby cold front and area of low pressure, some scattered showers are possible and perhaps an afternoon thunderstorm or two. Mostly to partly cloudy skies hold temperatures back some. Highs top out in the in the low to mid-80s with moderate to high humidity and light winds. Confidence: Medium
Tomorrow night: The chance of scattered showers continues, with a thunderstorm still possible into the early evening. Overnight lows dip to the upper 60s to low 70s again under mostly cloudy skies. Confidence: Medium
A look ahead
Skies remain partly to mostly cloudy on Friday with a few showers still possible Friday into Friday night. Friday highs should reach the low to mid-80s with humidity still up in the moderate to high range, before Friday night lows fall back to the mid- to upper 60s. Confidence: Medium
The weekend trends warmer again but should be pretty decent overall. Saturday is partly sunny with just the chance of an isolated shower or storm, followed by a mostly sunny Sunday. Highs both days should get to the mid-80s to near 90 with moderate humidity. Confidence: Medium