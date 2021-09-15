Larry first developed on Aug. 31 from a tropical wave that had exited the coast of Africa near Senegal. It trekked west across the Atlantic’s “main development region,” commonly referred to as “Hurricane Alley,” before strengthening into a hurricane early on Sept. 2. It rapidly intensified and became a major hurricane with Category 3 winds by that evening. The Bermuda Weather Service issued a tropical storm warning on Sept. 8, and Larry fringed the island with gusty winds and choppy seas shortly thereafter — but its rain shield stayed entirely offshore.