Listen to our daily D.C. forecasts: Apple Podcasts | Amazon Echo | More options
Through tonight: Skies will be partly to mostly cloudy, and we may deal with on-and-off showers or storms, especially as one heads west. Activity should be hit-or-miss, but any storms could produce lots of rain in a little time. This could lead to some localized flash flooding. Lows will be in the upper 60s and lower 70s. Winds will be light after sunset.
View the current weather at The Washington Post.
Tomorrow (Thursday): We’ll have plenty of moisture overhead as a cold front slinks through the region. This combo will lead to more clouds, somewhat cooler temperatures, and probably occasional bouts of rain. Rainfall may not be that widespread, but anywhere that sees showers or storms could see localized flash flooding. Highs will be in the low and mid-80s. Winds will be out of the north-northeast.
See Dan Stillman’s forecast through the weekend. And if you haven’t already, join us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter and Instagram. For related traffic news, check out Gridlock.
A tricky(ish) forecast: While most folks might not see much rain in the next day or two, some spots could see a dousing. Check out the National Weather Service forecast above versus that from the high-resolution NAM weather model. While soils have reacted to somewhat drier times recently, flash-flood guidance remains near or below one inch per hour for the Interstate 95 corridor and west. It’s not hard to imagine those values being topped in a place or two should storms wander by.
Pollen update: Weed pollen is moderate/high, as are mold spores. Both tree and grass pollen are low/moderate.
Want our 5 a.m. forecast delivered to your email inbox? Subscribe here.