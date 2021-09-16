Today (Thursday): Skies will be mostly cloudy, but that is not enough to stop highs from reaching the low 80s in most spots. The warm-up is still enough to set off a few showers/storms mainly in the afternoon, but they should be widely scattered. Humidity climbs (dew points in the low 70s) thanks to infiltrating tropical air. Breezes are minimal. Confidence: Medium-High
Tonight: Shower chances linger through the evening but remain widely scattered. Winds are nearly calm, and humidity remains high. Overnight lows hold in the upper 60s to low 70s. Confidence: High
Tomorrow (Friday): Widely scattered, mainly afternoon showers and storms are again on the menu. It also remains humid with very little breeze. The abundance of clouds holds highs in the upper 70s to low 80s. Confidence: Medium-High
Tomorrow night: Showers quickly diminish after sunset, which is getting notably earlier these days. Winds remain minimal and cloudy skies persist. Lows slip to the mid- to upper 60s. Confidence: High
A look ahead
At last, sunshine becomes more prevalent on Saturday. Humidity is still on the high side and could set off a stray shower in the afternoon but most areas stay dry. Highs reach the low to mid-80s and lows fall to the mid- to upper 60s. Confidence: Medium-High
Drier air finally returns to the area on Sunday as a tropical system in the Atlantic, drawing moist air toward the region, pulls farther away. Skies are mainly sunny and highs ratchet up to the mid- to upper 80s. The harvest full moon rises on full display in the evening. Lows reach the low to mid-60s.
Monday is a fine late-summer day with sunny skies, highs in the low to mid-80s and relatively low humidity. Confidence: Medium