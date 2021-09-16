As for roadway safety, Klockow-McClain praised the Weather Service’s “turn around, don’t drown” message, now used widely to exhort motorists not to drive into floodwaters. However, she added, “Most people don’t know flooding is possible until they happen upon it. By then, they’re very motivated to get where they were trying to go. That motivation doesn’t just leave a person when they see water in the road. They need alternate options.”