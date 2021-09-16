On weather maps, Nicholas still appeared as a remnant swirl dejectedly fading in southern Louisiana, but, for all intents and purposes, it’s gone — all that’s left is some cloud cover and a more robust ribbon of tropical moisture that’s energizing isolated to widely-scattered downpours and thunderstorms. The most intense band stretched from the northeast Gulf of Mexico to Interstate 59-20 in western Alabama, northwest of Montgomery, shortly after sunrise, but the overall haphazard spattering of downpours was virtually indistinguishable from a typical late summer array of daily Deep South storm chances.