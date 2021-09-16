Extremely heavy rain, which has already produced 1 to 2 inches, is falling in the zone from Arlington to Annandale, prompting a flash flood warning. Some of the heavy rainfall has also spread west and south toward Fairfax and Springfield where flooding is also possible. Rainfall totals of 2 to 3 inches are possible over this zone, with isolated amounts up to 4 inches. The heaviest rain tends to last about an hour in any location before easing as it shifts west.