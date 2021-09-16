Flooding near creeks and streams and in poor drainage areas may begin soon if it hasn’t already.
Try to avoid driving near creeks and streams that easily flood and if you encounter a flooded road, turn around. The height of floodwaters can be difficult to judge.
Original forecast from 3:25 p.m.
Today’s temperatures were held in check by increased cloudiness, plus the development of showers and storms this afternoon. Even so, highs were generally a few degrees above normal. The warmth mixed with high humidity is fueling some intense downpours that may continue into the evening. They’ll be capable of some flash flooding in the hardest hit spots.
Through Tonight: Scattered showers and storms drench parts of the area through sunset, or a bit beyond. With high moisture levels present, these storms could produce rainfall rates of up to two inches per hour. That would be enough to cause flash flooding. Lightning and a few strong bursts of wind are additional hazards to be aware of. Rain ends late evening, but it’s muggy overnight and some fog may form as temperatures dip to a range of mid-60s to lower 70s.
Tomorrow (Friday): We’re dealing with clouds again. Probably not as numerous as today, and the afternoon could sneak in some sunny moments. Odds of rain are highest early in the day, and not terribly high. Hit-or-miss kind of stuff, trending toward miss. Highs are near 80 or into the low 80s most spots.
Technical discussion on flood potential: The National Weather Service issued a special technical bulletin about the potential for flooding in our region this afternoon and evening. If you’re looking for more detail, check out their recent discussion on the situation, by clicking on the link inside the embedded tweet below:
