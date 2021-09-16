Through Tonight: Scattered showers and storms drench parts of the area through sunset, or a bit beyond. With high moisture levels present, these storms could produce rainfall rates of up to two inches per hour. That would be enough to cause flash flooding. Lightning and a few strong bursts of wind are additional hazards to be aware of. Rain ends late evening, but it’s muggy overnight and some fog may form as temperatures dip to a range of mid-60s to lower 70s.