Get our daily forecasts on your Amazon Alexa device.
Today (Friday): Morning fog, clouds and a few showers may roam. More peeks of sunshine are likely as the day wears on. Additional showers and storms become possible mid- to late afternoon. High temperatures top out in the upper 70s to low 80s, and it’s very humid (dew points near or above 70 degrees). Light east-northeasterly breezes. Confidence: Medium-High
Tonight: We could see some patchy dense fog as the night continues. At least showers and storms try to diminish by late evening. Skies then turn partly cloudy. Northeast breezes calm. Low temperatures are slow to fall toward the mid-60s to near 70 degrees.
Tomorrow (Saturday): Less cloud cover and lower rain chances bode well for a brighter day. Still, we could see some brief, light showers during the afternoon between sunny breaks. Humidity levels may oscillate a little but are generally high. Temperatures top out in the low to mid-80s with the sunshine’s help. Confidence: Medium-High
Tomorrow night: Skies are generally clear and winds are light and variable in their source direction. A couple of spots could see a bit of fog, but it should not be as widespread. Low temperatures again fall into a familiar range of mid-60s to near 70 degrees. Confidence: Medium-High
A look ahead
Sunday: Drier air (dew points possibly as low as 60 degrees) works its way into our region, allowing us to achieve even sunnier skies. Still, we can’t fully rule out a stray shower. High temperatures reach the mid-80s. Confidence: Medium
Sunday night: With mostly clear skies, be sure to check out the harvest full moon rising during the evening. Low temperatures should generally bottom out in the low to mid-60s. Patchy fog is again possible late at night. Confidence: Medium-High
Low to mid-80s, with tolerable humidity Monday and Tuesday, may be accompanied by some breeziness out of the east-southeast. This fetch off the Atlantic and Chesapeake could increase cloud levels at times, especially Tuesday. So far, it doesn’t appear like we’ll see all-day overcast skies. Precipitation chances are limited, as it stands now, with around about a 10 percent chance of a shower or storm. Confidence: Medium