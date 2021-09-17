Radar courtesy MyRadar | © OpenStreetMap contributors

4/10: It’s a mostly cloudy and very humid day. Periodic showers and storms may not be as heavy and widespread as Thursday, but still a potential nuisance.

Express forecast

  • Today: Showers and storms possible. Highs: upper 70s to low 80s.
  • Tonight: Any showers and storms slowly calm. Lows: mid-60s to near 70.
  • Tomorrow: Slight rain chance. Highs: mid-80s.
  • Sunday: Mostly sunny. Highs: mid-80s.

Forecast in detail

We need to dry out after last evening’s flooding rains. Luckily, rain chances are generally on the low (but not zero) side this weekend, at least after today’s showers and storms. Humidity hangs around until perhaps Sunday morning but at least it shouldn’t feel like over 90 degrees anytime soon, when combining air temperatures with said humidity. We even slowly cool into next week!

Today (Friday): Morning fog, clouds and a few showers may roam. More peeks of sunshine are likely as the day wears on. Additional showers and storms become possible mid- to late afternoon. High temperatures top out in the upper 70s to low 80s, and it’s very humid (dew points near or above 70 degrees). Light east-northeasterly breezes. Confidence: Medium-High

Tonight: We could see some patchy dense fog as the night continues. At least showers and storms try to diminish by late evening. Skies then turn partly cloudy. Northeast breezes calm. Low temperatures are slow to fall toward the mid-60s to near 70 degrees.

Tomorrow (Saturday): Less cloud cover and lower rain chances bode well for a brighter day. Still, we could see some brief, light showers during the afternoon between sunny breaks. Humidity levels may oscillate a little but are generally high. Temperatures top out in the low to mid-80s with the sunshine’s help. Confidence: Medium-High

Tomorrow night: Skies are generally clear and winds are light and variable in their source direction. A couple of spots could see a bit of fog, but it should not be as widespread. Low temperatures again fall into a familiar range of mid-60s to near 70 degrees. Confidence: Medium-High

A look ahead

Sunday: Drier air (dew points possibly as low as 60 degrees) works its way into our region, allowing us to achieve even sunnier skies. Still, we can’t fully rule out a stray shower. High temperatures reach the mid-80s. Confidence: Medium

Sunday night: With mostly clear skies, be sure to check out the harvest full moon rising during the evening. Low temperatures should generally bottom out in the low to mid-60s. Patchy fog is again possible late at night. Confidence: Medium-High

Low to mid-80s, with tolerable humidity Monday and Tuesday, may be accompanied by some breeziness out of the east-southeast. This fetch off the Atlantic and Chesapeake could increase cloud levels at times, especially Tuesday. So far, it doesn’t appear like we’ll see all-day overcast skies. Precipitation chances are limited, as it stands now, with around about a 10 percent chance of a shower or storm. Confidence: Medium