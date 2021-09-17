This is not a creative rewrite of Hurricane Ida, but rather, its real history — the 2009 Hurricane Ida, not the most recent one that slammed into Louisiana on Aug. 29 and produced disastrous flooding in the Northeast a few days later.
Before there was this year’s Ida, there was another 12 years ago in November. And before Ida, there was Isabel, occupying the same spot on the same Atlantic hurricane name list, rotated on a six-year cycle.
Isabel and both Idas fit well into the recent legacy of I-named storms that have brought much harm to the United States, including the likes of Ivan (2004), Ike (2008), Irene (2011) and Isaias (2020).
Hurricane Isabel made a Category 2 landfall in North Carolina 18 years ago this weekend then tracked northwestward inland on Sept. 18-19 in 2003. It is widely remembered across the Mid-Atlantic for its estimated $5 billion in damage, 6 million customers without electrical power and 51 fatalities.
“This track is not unprecedented, with a similar track taken by the 1933 Chesapeake Potomac Hurricane, but it is still somewhat uncommon based on Atlantic hurricane records,” said Stephanie Zick, a tropical weather expert serving as assistant professor of meteorology at Virginia Tech.
“Hurricane Isabel’s path meant that the strongest winds on the right side of the storm led to waters piling up in the Chesapeake Bay and its tributaries, leading to record-breaking flooding, with many locations recording higher waters than those set by the 1933 hurricane.”
When Isabel’s name was retired after the 2003 hurricane season, Ida replaced it on the list. When the same alphabetical list of Atlantic hurricane names came up six years after Isabel, Ida was applied to a Caribbean tropical system in early November that made a Category 1 hurricane landfall on Nicaragua and a second tropical storm landfall in Alabama.
Its circulation and remnant moisture were absorbed into a dipping polar trough. A powerful nor’easter — nicknamed “Nor’Ida” — was born off the coast of North Carolina.
“Without Ida being involved, you have a cold front coming through and have a pretty decent low developing offshore,” said Jeff Orrock, meteorologist-in-chief at the National Weather Service office in Wakefield, Va. “It’s a pretty rigorous system in its own right for early November. Ida was a big player, injecting a lot of energy and moisture into a system that’s already going to develop.”
Nor’Ida was also blocked from a quick exit by high pressure to the north, leading to up to four days of wind, waves and heavy rain from the Carolinas to Delmarva and New Jersey on Nov. 10 to 13.
Waves of 7 to 10 feet lashed the shore on easterly to northeasterly winds north of the broad circulation center, with damage estimates exceeding $200 million. Orrock noted that storm surge was higher in some spots around the Hampton Roads region of Virginia with Nor’Ida than it had been with Isabel.
Coasts were left chewed up by erosion from North Carolina to New Jersey, scars that didn’t quickly heal.
“Storm surge is an interesting hazard in terms of impact. In considering infrastructure, the impacts can be felt almost immediately, however, impacts to the natural environment can be felt long after the storm is gone,” said Stephanie Pilkington, an assistant professor at the University of North Carolina at Charlotte, who focuses on natural disaster impacts and recovery.
It’s also an impact made worse by climate change — up to 8 inches higher than the mid-20th century along the Virginia coast, Orrock noted.
Torrential rain exceeding 10 inches occurred just inland with Nor’Ida — Hampton, Va., reported 18 inches Nov. 10 to 13 — with 5 to 9 inches along the Blue Ridge Mountains of southwest Virginia.
According to FEMA, there were more flooding claims in Norfolk — over 1,500 — in 2009, largely from the Ida nor’easter, than in any other year since 1977, including 2003 when Isabel struck (just over 1,300 claims). Wind gusts topped 70 mph in the Virginia Beach area.
“What’s different about these hybrids — they get so big, they’re very large, usually have very large rainfall fields with them, and also have very large wind fields,” Orrock said of systems that transition from tropical to nor’easters. “Something like Nor’Ida and Sandy, you can have 50-75 mph wind and maybe don’t have 100 mph wind, but that 50-plus mph wind extends much farther out, you have a much broader wind field — and the result is a prolonged period of pretty similar impacts.”
Ida — also the name of an inconsequential tropical storm in the open Atlantic in 2015 — is almost certain to be retired as a tropical system name when an international committee of the World Meteorological Organization considers the impact of its 2021 iteration, requiring a new “I” name that might join the pantheon of troublemakers in 2027 or 2033 or beyond.