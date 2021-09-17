Listen to our daily D.C. forecasts: Apple Podcasts | Amazon Echo | More options
Through Tonight: Any organized storms will dissipate through the evening, although a random shower can’t be ruled out overnight. Some areas of fog are possible late and into the morning. Lows will be mainly in a mid-60s to near-70 range.
Tomorrow (Saturday): Our weather will continue to refuse to play the part of September. Warm and muggy conditions will greet us and that will be the story throughout. Overall, skies will be partly cloudy. There could be some showers or storms late as we get another push from cooler/drier air to the northwest. Before any of that, highs will be in the mid-80s. Winds will be increasingly from the northwest, around 10 mph.
Sunday: Clouds will be most numerous early in the day, and some patchy fog could linger a bit in the morning. More legitimately September-like air will trickle in with time, and we’ll notice it as the day goes on, both in increased sunshine and lower humidity. Highs will be mainly in the low 80s on a light northwest wind.
