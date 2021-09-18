Today’s daily digit

A somewhat subjective rating of the day’s weather, on a scale of 0 to 10.

7/10: On the warm side for the second half of September. Still pretty decent, though.

Express forecast

  • Today: Partly sunny. P.m. storm? Highs: mid-80s.
  • Tonight: Partly to mostly clear. Patchy fog. Lows: 60s.
  • Tomorrow: September blue skies. Highs: Near 80.

Forecast in detail

Eventually, summer has a hard time holding on. We might be around that point here in the next few days. If you’re out and about today, you’ll quickly realize it’s still holding on okay for now. It’s more noticeable as we start to knock a few degrees off tomorrow and pull back on the humidity. The classic step down to “Hey, it’s not hot anymore.”

Today (Saturday): Under partly sunny skies, highs are mainly in the mid-80s. Humidity is tailing off late in the day, but it was high enough you might not notice much just yet. There’s a slight chance of a late-day storm as a weak cold front comes through. Confidence: Medium-High

Tonight: Drier and cooler air continues to funnel in. By morning, it’s definitely feeling pleasant as lows settle across the 60s. Confidence: Medium-High

Follow us on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram for the latest weather updates. Keep reading for the forecast through the weekend ...

Tomorrow (Sunday): It’s the kind of September weather we shoot for. Humidity is a non-factor, as skies shine a brilliant blue. Light north winds accent high temperatures reaching the low 80s. Confidence: Medium-High

Tomorrow night: A windows-open kind of night, at least to start. Under mainly starry skies, temperatures settle to a range of near 60 to mid-60s. Confidence: Medium-High

A look ahead

It’s about as beautiful as a Monday gets with low humidity and ample sunshine. Plan on high temperatures coasting in right around 80. Clouds may increase into the night as lows settle across the 60s. Confidence: Medium

Cloudier conditions take over Tuesday. As of now it doesn’t seem a threat with much rain behind it. High temperatures are in the 70s to near 80 and just a small chance of late-day showers for now. Confidence: Medium