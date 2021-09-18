Today (Saturday): Under partly sunny skies, highs are mainly in the mid-80s. Humidity is tailing off late in the day, but it was high enough you might not notice much just yet. There’s a slight chance of a late-day storm as a weak cold front comes through. Confidence: Medium-High
Tonight: Drier and cooler air continues to funnel in. By morning, it’s definitely feeling pleasant as lows settle across the 60s. Confidence: Medium-High
Tomorrow (Sunday): It’s the kind of September weather we shoot for. Humidity is a non-factor, as skies shine a brilliant blue. Light north winds accent high temperatures reaching the low 80s. Confidence: Medium-High
Tomorrow night: A windows-open kind of night, at least to start. Under mainly starry skies, temperatures settle to a range of near 60 to mid-60s. Confidence: Medium-High
A look ahead
It’s about as beautiful as a Monday gets with low humidity and ample sunshine. Plan on high temperatures coasting in right around 80. Clouds may increase into the night as lows settle across the 60s. Confidence: Medium
Cloudier conditions take over Tuesday. As of now it doesn’t seem a threat with much rain behind it. High temperatures are in the 70s to near 80 and just a small chance of late-day showers for now. Confidence: Medium