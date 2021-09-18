“Escape Galápagos,” the first book in her series, requires Ezzy to face her fear of wild animals and journey across an island to save the passengers of their cruise ship. The first lesson is just two pages in, when a marine iguana almost sneezes on Ezzy. It turns out the Galápagos Islands are home to the only marine iguanas in the world, and they sneeze salt to expel the excess after feeding on algae.