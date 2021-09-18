Listen to our daily D.C. forecasts: Apple Podcasts | Amazon Echo | More options
Through Tonight: Scattered showers will stay well west of the DMV area, leaving us with a pretty tranquil evening and overnight period. Skies will be mostly clear, but temperatures won’t drop off too much, generally settling in the 63-67 degree range with little wind to speak of.
Tomorrow (Sunday): A cold front will move through early, but you probably won’t notice. There will be a nice drop-off in humidity once the front passes through, and we will be left with a bright, sunny and comfortably warm day. High temperatures will reach the low 80s in what should really be a fantastic weather day. It will be clear, calm and a bit cooler Sunday night with lows in the upper 50s to low 60s.
Odette: You probably didn’t know this, but a tropical storm is lurking just off the East Coast today. Honestly, even if you were looking at the satellite imagery, you might not even realize a tropical storm was there, since it is pretty unorganized. But it’s there, and it’s the 15th named storm of the season. Odette won’t cause any trouble and probably will cease to exist in about 24 hours. However, some more tropical activity looks likely to develop in Odette’s wake. So it goes.
