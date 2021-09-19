Express forecast
- Today: Sunny. Turning less humid. Highs: Low to mid-80s.
- Tonight: Mostly clear. Lows: Upper 50s to mid-60s.
- Tomorrow: Mostly sunny. Highs: 76-81.
Forecast in detail
We’re turning less summery from 80s today to mainly 70s early this week. Meanwhile the humidity drops to more comfortable territory today and tomorrow, too. Overall it’s a nice but short-lived taste of drier fall air. Humidity and rain chances rise again midweek even as temperatures continue in check.
Today (Sunday): Sunny and warm today with highs in the low to mid-80s. At least it’s more like an early September day, though not quite autumnal yet. We’ll feel some relief from the recent mugginess with decreasing humidity (dew points dropping into the 50s later this morning into the afternoon) as a light breeze blows from the north around 5-10 mph. Confidence: High
Tonight: Maybe we can finally keep those windows open? Low temperatures drop down into the upper 50s to mid-60s as the humidity remains on the low side, but perhaps rising a bit overnight. Still, we’ll take it. Breezes calm and skies should stay mostly clear. Confidence: Medium-High
Tomorrow (Monday): We’re finally feeling about average for this time of year--arguably a tad more autumnal--with highs in the mid-70s to around 80. The humidity stays in check with steady dew points in the upper 50s to low 60s. Sunshine dominates but a few clouds may build as the afternoon wears on. Winds are mainly light from the east-southeast. Confidence: Medium-High
Tomorrow night: Clouds, along with palpable moisture in the air, both start to increase. We may even see a sprinkle or stray shower by dawn. Low temperatures only manage to bottom out in the less-pleasant low to mid-60s. A light but steady breeze from the east-southeast, off the Atlantic and Chesapeake, helps bring us that slightly stickier air. Confidence: Medium
A look ahead
We turn cloudier on Tuesday, especially by later in the day. High temperatures are muted by the clouds but pleasantly around average, in the mid-70s to around 80. A shower or two can’t be ruled out. The air moistens a bit, with dew points eyeing the more humid mid-60s by late day. Confidence: Medium
Skies may turn mostly cloudy and a couple of showers may develop Tuesday night. Perhaps even one late-night storm is possible. The air turns muggy and we only dip down toward the upper 60s to low 70s. Confidence: Low-Medium
Rain chances, amounts, and coverage are all on the rise with each passing hour Wednesday, making an umbrella a good idea. Showers, steady rain, and even a few storms are possible as the day wears on. Clouds dominate but peeks of sun are possible. Slightly muggy highs aiming for the mid-70s to near 80 as of now, but could trend lower as we get closer. Confidence: Low-Medium