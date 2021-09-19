Listen to our daily D.C. forecasts: Apple Podcasts | Amazon Echo | More options
Through tonight: No complaints about the weather this evening and overnight. Skies will remain clear, and temperatures will cool off nicely, settling in the upper 50s outside the city and in the low 60s downtown. Light winds from the east/northeast will allow some low-level clouds or patchy fog to develop in the predawn hours, especially east of the city and closer to the bay.
Tomorrow (Monday): Low clouds and patchy fog will quickly burn off in the early morning, leaving us with another bright and sunny day. Temperatures will be quite comfortable again, with highs right around 80 degrees under a cool east wind of 5 to 10 mph. The evening stays comfortable, with clouds building in late and temperatures in the low 60s.
