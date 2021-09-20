Today (Monday): We’ll have a mix of sun and clouds, perhaps trending cloudier late, and very nice temperatures. Highs climb up to around 80 and, with dew points near 60, it’s not too humid. Winds are light from the east. Confidence: Medium-High
Tonight: Skies are mostly cloudy, which keeps temperatures from falling too much overnight. Lows range from 60 to 65. Confidence: Medium-High
Tomorrow (Tuesday): With flow coming in off the ocean, we’ll probably have considerable cloud cover and can’t totally rule out a shower. Humidity increases (dew points in the mid-60s) as highs sneak up to 75 to 80, closer to 75 if we can’t manage much sun. Winds are from the east and southeast at 5 to 10 mph. Confidence: Medium-High
Tomorrow night: Skies remain mostly cloudy, and we’ll hang on to the slight chance of a shower. Lows are mostly in the mid-60s. Confidence: Medium-High
A look ahead
Variable cloud cover on Wednesday while winds from the south draw in some warm, humid air. Highs are near 80, and some showers and thunderstorms are possible late. We’ll have a better chance of showers and storms at night and they may be heavy, as lows drop into the 60s. Confidence: Medium
Depending on the speed of the cold front sweeping through the area, we may dry out Thursday (if it passes to the east by morning) or have one more round of showers and storms (if it doesn’t clear until later in the day). We lean toward a scenario of morning showers and clearing skies by the afternoon with breezy conditions and highs in the 70s. Clearing skies Thursday night with lows near 60. Confidence: Medium
Friday through Sunday looks like a tremendous stretch, with partly to mostly sunny skies and highs 70 to 75, while nighttime lows dip into the 50s. The only wrinkle is the possibility of a passing shower late Saturday or Saturday night. Confidence: Medium