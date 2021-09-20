Listen to our daily D.C. forecasts: Apple Podcasts | Amazon Echo | More options
Through Tonight: It’s a nice evening to be out and about as clouds will tend to increase. Temperatures will settle to a range of near 60 to the mid-60s for lows overnight. It will become somewhat muggier with time, and we’ll see clouds increase toward morning as well. There could be some patchy drizzle by the predawn hours.
Tomorrow (Tuesday): Clouds will be numerous as a frontal zone moves into the area. Some fog or drizzle will be possible early. Highs will range from the upper 70s to around 80. Winds will be from the southeast around five to 10 mph, with higher gusts. I think we’ll stay dry during the day, but the likelihood of showers grows by sunset.
Getting cloudy: Onshore flow from the east is typically a “gray” wind in these parts. You can get a sense why when looking at satellite today. Cloud streets moving east to west show where the low-level winds are blowing. The increasing cover west of town shows where elevation is rising and helping condense the clouds.
