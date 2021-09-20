The sun was immediately visible when it rose above the horizon. It wasn’t too bright, but it wasn’t obscured, either. Instead, it appeared as a red and yellow orb slowly rising in the sky. And when the sun’s light illuminated the garden in front of me, I realized I made a good choice of location to shoot the sunrise. The flowers in the garden were beautiful, and I’ve included a photo. Moments later, several photographers came over to photograph the flowers.